The ancient Peruvian Sun Calendar has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Tuesday, UNESCO designated a 2,300-year-old solar observatory in Peru, which consists of 13 stone towers built atop a hill and used as a calendar.

According to new investigations, the Chankillo observatory, established by an ancient culture around two millennia before another well-known Sun religion — the Inca empire – allowed for exceptionally accurate astronomical observations.

Scientists had long been perplexed by the walled, hilltop ruins located 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Lima.

Then, in 2007, a research published in Science claimed that a series of towers built between 200 and 300 BC “marked the summer and winter solstices” and that Chankillo “was in part a solar observatory.”

The towers, created “with amazing precision,” were set to indicate distinct positions of the Sun “and so identify accurate dates,” according to Peruvian archaeologist Ivan Ghezzi, who co-authored the study with British colleague Clive Ruggles.

Their goal was to time the months, solstices, and equinoxes — the planting and harvesting seasons, as well as religious holidays – with incredible accuracy.

The structure functions as a gigantic clock, recording the passage of time over a 12-month period.

“Chankillo is an old Peruvian masterpiece. A work of art in terms of architecture, technology, and astronomy. On a visit to the location, Ghezzi told AFP that it is America’s cradle of astronomy.

It was also most likely a Sun-worshipping site.

The remains of ceremonial sacrifice artifacts can be found to the east and west of the towers.

Fortress walls built of stone, mud, and tree trunks defended the observatory and its ceremonial extensions.

According to Ghezzi, the complex encompasses 5,000 hectares, but only approximately 1% of it has been explored.

Last year, the coronavirus pandemic stopped archaeological investigations in Peru and elsewhere, leaving numerous sites containing valuable pre-Columbian artifacts at the mercy of looters who sell them on the black market.

Chankillo was one of the sites that was invaded, but not by robbers, but by adjacent farmers who had been looking to extend their land for some time and took advantage of the lack of control to plant crops within the site’s bounds.

The Inca fortress of Machu Picchu is one of 12 Peruvian sites on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Chankillo was added to the list at the World Heritage Committee’s 44th session, which was held online and chaired from Fuzhou, China.

It now has four more locations in Latin America, including a tropical garden designed by landscape architect Roberto as a “living work of art.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.