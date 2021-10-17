The Algerian Massacre in Paris in 1961 is remembered with blood and beatings.

Rabah Sahili was just 19 years old when he arrived in central Paris 60 years ago for a peaceful demonstration of Algerians.

In an interview with AFP, he described what he saw as police brutality during a crackdown that killed dozens, possibly as many as 200 people, according to historians’ estimations. At the time, the official death toll was three.

On Saturday, President Emmanuel Macron called the horrors committed on October 17, 1961, “inexcusable.”

“The police and gendarmes used heinous violence. “They were outraged at the prospect of causing harm,” Sahili continued, his voice breaking.

A crowd of over 30,000 Algerians assembled in Paris to protest a proposal to impose a curfew on the country’s French Algerian population.

In the penultimate year of France’s increasingly violent attempt to keep Algeria as a north African colony, the demonstration was called. Pro-independence militants launched a bombing campaign against mainland France at the same time.

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Saturday that a minute of silence will be held the next day — and every October 17th afterwards — to honor the “martyrs” of the 1961 events.

Some people were killed by gunfire. Others were killed and their remains were thrown into the Seine River.

Algerian migrants from the capital’s working-class western suburbs were summoned by the pro-independence National Liberation Front (FLN) to march in a historic square in Paris.

Other protests were planned throughout the city, and 10,000 police officers and gendarmes were dispatched.

Sahili was apprehended as he exited a train from Hautmont, in the north of France, where he and his parents had lived for years.

“To begin our peaceful demonstration, we had to convene at the Place de l’Etoile. “All we had to do was make sure none of the demonstrators had any blunt instruments,” he explained.

“When the cops swooped on us, I was with a relative. He tried to shield me since he was stronger, but he was hit with an avalanche of blows from weapons and batons, causing his leg to break,” Sahili recalled.

He claimed that people were being imprisoned merely on the basis of their appearance as Algerians.

“All the Algerians exiting the metro were detained… even some Italians, Spaniards, and South Americans,” he continued.

Police and gendarmes, he said, were working under strict orders to target French Algerians.

They were all driven to a nearby car park “using batons,” according to Sahili, while attempting to avoid being smacked in the head.

“They were so ferocious… No, it wasn’t savage. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.