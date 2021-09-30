The Algeria-Morocco standoff puts Spain’s gas supplies in jeopardy.

Algeria exports massive amounts of gas to Europe via Morocco, but with Algiers and Rabat at odds as a pipeline arrangement nears expiration, experts believe the taps may be turned off shortly.

This would disrupt Spain’s gas supplies at a time when prices are rising across Europe and winter is approaching, and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares was scheduled to meet with Algerian officials on Thursday to discuss the problem, according to his office.

Algeria, Africa’s largest natural gas exporter, has been delivering several billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year to Spain and Portugal through the Gaz-Maghreb-Europe (GME) pipeline since 1996.

The GME contract, however, is set to expire at the end of October, little over two months after Algiers cut ties with Rabat over “hostile measures.”

In August, Algerian Energy Minister Mohamed Arkab told Spanish Ambassador Fernando Moran that Algeria was ready to bypass Morocco and transfer all of its gas exports to Spain via an alternative undersea route.

“It’s quite unlikely that a deal to extend the GME agreement before October 31,” Maghreb geopolitics expert Geoff Porter told AFP.

“It’s difficult to envision any road for dialogue given the paucity of diplomatic channels between Rabat and Algiers.”

Unlike their border, which has been blocked since 1994, the GME pipeline has remained operational for over a quarter-century, despite numerous crises.

Both parties gain from the situation. According to a Moroccan energy expert who wanted to remain anonymous, Morocco receives roughly one billion cubic meters of gas per year, half of which it buys and the other half of which it receives as transit fees in kind – worth around $50 million per year.

Algeria receives a cost-effective conduit for approximately half of its piped gas exports to the Spanish and Portuguese markets in exchange.

Yet, with another diplomatic fight erupting just as the contract is set to expire, a new agreement is unlikely.

Morocco’s normalisation of relations with Israel in exchange for Washington accepting Rabat’s sovereignty over Western Sahara sparked the latest crisis, which came after months of tensions.

In August, Algiers accused its neighbor of “hostile measures,” including cooperation in catastrophic forest fires, helping rebels in the Kabylie region, and employing Pegasus spyware against Algerian officials.

Morocco slammed Algeria’s action as “totally unjustifiable,” but analysts say Algeria is eager to hit its adversary where it hurts: in the pocket.

“Algeria could deprive Morocco of transit fees, which are a major and stable source of revenue, but also of gas supplies at a good. Washington Newsday Brief News.