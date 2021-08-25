The agent for Donny Van De Beek discusses his client’s future with Manchester United.

Manchester United’s 5-1 triumph against Leeds United in the season opener appeared to be a symbol of the club’s rejuvenated campaign for the English Premier League title, but the draw against Southampton last weekend dashed such hopes.

As he adjusts to Manchester United’s playstyle, Jadon Sancho has yet to score, and Raphael Varane has failed to touch the ball.

Many have predicted that Manchester United right-back Donny van de Beek may request a transfer away from Old Trafford as the transfer deadline approaches.

Van van Beek arrived at the club last year for a cost of £40 million ($55 million), but is yet to play this season.

He was left on the bench for the Southampton encounter, watching as Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, and injured Scott McTominay.

Since his arrival from Ajax, the Dutchman has struggled to compete for minutes, which has prompted some disquiet among Manchester United fans.

After the Southampton match, Solskjaer made it clear that Van de Beek’s place at Old Trafford is secure.

“I felt Nemanja [Matic] was outstanding, Anthony [Martial] came close to scoring a goal, but Jadon [Sancho] and Donny will be crucial for us,” Solskjaer stated.

Van van Beek’s agent, Guido Albers, spoke to the Dutch daily De Telegraaf and stated his client’s delight with the situation.

Albers stated, “Everyone within the club knows that Donny cannot have another season like last year.”

“His function would be clarified during the planning process. Fans had already accepted him, but the most significant thing is that the coach [Solskjaer] has now clarified his position in the English press. That makes us pleased. And I expect Donny to spend a lot of time in one of the midfield spots in the coming months.”

Van van Beek’s status at Manchester United appears to be secure for the time being, but the Red Devils will have to prepare for a shootout at the top of the table now that Chelsea has added Romelu Lukaku.

On August 29, Manchester United will travel to Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers.