The AFCON has sparked new ‘anxiety’ among European clubs, with Liverpool poised to lose three players.

The European Club Association (ECA) is “very concerned” about the safety of players competing in the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

The development of the omicron version of Covid-19 has spurred a number of countries to restore lockdown measures and tighten immigration controls.

The competition will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, with a number of top Premier League players anticipated to compete.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita are the three main men for the Reds, representing Egypt, Senegal, and Guinea, respectively.

When the scheme to create a European Super League was uncovered in April, Liverpool quit the ECA, but returned a few months later when the concept was shelved.

On Thursday, the ECA’s executive board met in Paris and issued a statement on a number of “important problems.”

One of them was apprehension over the spectacle’s sustainability, which was set to take place in Cameroon.

“The Board also expressed its deep concerns about player safety and welfare ahead of the African Cup of Nations and upcoming international windows in early 2022,” they said, “particularly in light of the deteriorating public health situation and the severe challenges faced during recent international windows.”

“As the health situation continues to deteriorate in an alarming manner, the Board agreed to engage promptly with FIFA to ensure all required procedures are in place to protect players and club interests.”

This season, players joining their countries on international service has already caused problems for the Premier League.

In September, chaos reigned for South American players called up for international service, as clubs initially refused to release them due to the 10-day quarantine regulations in place.

A match between Argentina and Brazil was then called off because four players from the former were there and were found to have disobeyed the regulations.

In October, a new agreement was signed that allows fully-vaccinated players who have been quarantined at a club facility for 10 days – where they can only come out of the bubble to train or play – to travel to nations that are on the list.