The AFCON call-up for Sadio Mane has been confirmed, as Liverpool fans await his departure decision.

Sadio Mane, a Liverpool midfielder, has been named in Senegal’s team for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal will be joined by Edouard Mendy, Chiekhou Kouyate, Ismailia Sarr, and Nampalys Mendy, all of whom are Premier League players, as they attempt to go one step further in the tournament after losing in the final in 2019.

Mane has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals in all competitions, and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be without one of his best players.

According to FIFA rules, players who will compete in the AFCON must be available to their national teams between December 27 and January 9, 13 days before the tournament begins.

Mane, along with Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Guinea’s Naby Keita, will miss vital matches against Leicester City on December 28 and Chelsea on January 2.

However, Liverpool are yet to confirm this, and fans are hoping that the vital trio will play in those games before heading to the AFCON, which runs until February 6.