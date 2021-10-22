The AFC North is up for grabs in this week’s NFL Week 7 matchup between the Ravens and the Bengals.

When the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals meet for Week 7 on Sunday, October 24, they will be fighting for control of the AFC North.

Despite losing important talent before the season began, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens have been on a tear since losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

The Ravens won five straight games, including nail-biters against the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, and Indianapolis Colts.

The Ravens relied on a good diet of rushing and passing on offense in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, while the defense handled highly-rated quarterback Justin Herbert.

Jackson threw for 218 yards, 167 through the air and 51 on the run, with one touchdown and two interceptions, but the Chargers were easily trounced 34-6.

Latavius Murray, Le’Veon Bell, and Devonte Freeman each scored one touchdown, relieving Jackson of the burden of leading the offense for the second week in a row.

The Bengals, on the other hand, will be led by Joe Burrow in Week 7.

Last week, Burrow had a solid performance against the Lions, throwing for 271 yards and three touchdowns on one interception for a quarterback rating of 115.7.

After racking up 97 yards on only four receptions against the Lions, his favorite target, youngster Ja’Marr Chase, is poised for another huge week.

Marlon Humphrey, the Ravens’ cornerback, had a strong game against the Chargers and is slated to cover Chase for the majority of the game.

However, there is reason to believe they will be able to stop Burrow, as the Ravens rank seventh in quarterback hits and ninth in sacks, while the Bengals’ offensive line has allowed 16 total sacks this season.

Joe Mixon, the Bengals’ running back, is off to a good start this season, averaging 80 yards per game and 4.3 yards per rush while scoring three touchdowns.

The Ravens defensive line, on the other hand, has done a very good job of stopping the run game, ranking 10th in yards per carry and third in yards allowed per game.

The Bengals defense is off to a great start this season, allowing only 3.9 yards per rush and 6.5 yards per pass in four of their last five games, with defensive end Trey Hendrickson coming off the edge to sack the quarterback at least once.

Burrow will almost certainly put up large numbers against the Ravens’ secondary, but it will be a difficult task. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.