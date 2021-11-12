The additions of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams roster make it Super Bowl or bust in 2021.

The Los Angeles Rams are going all-in for the 2021 NFL season. L.A. is developing a Super Bowl LVI contender, no matter the cost, by trading future draft picks and obtaining the best players available.

The signing of Odell Beckham Jr., the latest illustration of Los Angeles’ aggression, was announced on Thursday. Beckham had been linked to a half-dozen other teams, but the Rams unexpectedly jumped in and signed the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

Los Angeles does not have a need for wide receivers. Cooper Kupp has 74 receptions for 1,019 yards and 10 touchdowns, which leads the NFL. Robert Woods is on track to throw for 1,000 yards this season. With 433 receiving yards of his own, Van Jefferson has performed admirably as a third option.

Even though the Rams’ receiving corps has allowed Matthew Stafford to lead all quarterbacks in passing yards and passer rating, the opportunity to acquire a player as skilled as Beckham was too much to pass up.

Because Beckham was released by the Cleveland Browns and passed waivers, the Rams only had to pay money to get him. According to NFL Network, Beckham’s new contract is worth up to $4.25 million, including a $500,000 signing bonus and $750,000 in salary.

According to a source, the #Rams awarded WR Odell Beckham Jr a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million.

Details: — $500K signing bonus— $750K for the rest of the season— An additional $3M in team-based incentives is possible depending on how they finish the regular season and postseason.

Rams Before Odell’s signing, the Super Bowl chances were +800. After Odell’s signing, the Rams’ Super Bowl odds are +800. Beckham was one of the most productive players in the league during his stint with the New York Giants, averaging 92.8 yards per game. In 29 games with the Browns, the 29-year-old didn’t fare nearly as well, averaging 54.7 yards per game.

Beckham is the Rams’ second multiple-time Pro Bowl participant since November. In exchange for Von Miller, the Los Angeles Rams handed a 2022 second-round pick and a 2022 third-round pick to the Denver Broncos.

In seven games this season, Miller has 4.5 sacks. The Super Bowl 50 MVP will join a defense that is first in the league in sacks and was ranked first overall in the NFL last season. Defensive Player of the Year goes to Aaron Donald.