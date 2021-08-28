The actions of Edouard Mendy prompted a fight between Liverpool and Chelsea players.

The first half of Liverpool’s Premier League match against Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday evening concluded in a flurry, with a red card, a penalty for the Reds, and even a heated argument between the two teams.

On 22 minutes, Kai Havertz gave the Londoners the lead, but defender Reece James was sent off for handling the ball after Sadio Mane ran in to nudge it goalwards.

Before awarding Liverpool a penalty – and sending James off – referee Anthony Taylor studied the VAR screen.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to score the penalty, but it was Edouard Mendy’s response to being beaten that caused the game to erupt.

The Senegal international jumped up after diving the wrong way and kicked the ball away in disgust, clearly irritated at having conceded.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson had raced forward to follow up Salah’s kick as he swung his foot.

As a result, Mendy appeared to have mistakenly fired the ball towards the Reds midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp’s side rallied quickly around their captain, resulting in a collision in the six-yard box between the two teams.

Referee Anthony Taylor booked Mendy for his actions after the players had parted.

As the two sides went into halftime, the official was still being harassed by enraged Chelsea players.

With Thomas Tuchel’s squad reacting negatively to the penalty and red card decisions, the half-time siren may have come at the ideal time for the visitors.