The ACC, Big Ten, and Pac-12 have formed an alliance to prevent conference realignment.

According to the Associated Press, the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, and Pac-12 are set to declare an alliance on Tuesday to coordinate on football scheduling, collegiate sports governance, and other concerns. The move comes less than a month after the Southeastern Conference invited the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to join the league, bringing the total number of schools in the league to 16 by 2025.

After the school’s board approved the transfer to the SEC, University of Texas system Chancellor James Milliken said in a statement, “This relocation secures a solid future for an outstanding athletics program, offering the chance for our student-athletes to compete at the highest levels.”

The three conferences think the 41-school alliance will leave room for “stabilization” after the Southeastern Conference shakeup, according to a someone with knowledge of the anticipated announcement who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The conferences have been discussing the cooperation for some weeks, according to the Associated Press. The commissioners of the leagues are expected to speak publicly about the decision, according to a source familiar with the decision. According to the source, the announcement will not contain many specifics about the coalition, but rather an overarching commitment from the leagues to work together on common goals in the future.

The leagues announced a video press conference with the three commissioners at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, though no information were given about the topic.

The leagues announced a video press conference with the three commissioners at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time, though no information were given about the topic.

The collaboration comes as the NCAA begins the process of delegating more responsibility for collegiate sports to conferences and institutions, as well as a proposal to expand the College Football Playoff in the works.

The scheduling aspect might result in several nonconference football games between league members per season, generating new and valuable television inventory. Nonconference football schedules, on the other hand, are more common. This is a condensed version of the information.