The absence of Divock Origi is explained when Liverpool sends Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Aston Villa.

For Steven Gerrard’s comeback to Liverpool this afternoon, Jurgen Klopp has made seven changes.

For the Premier League visit of Gerrard’s Aston Villa, the Reds boss has rotated liberally following the 2-1 Champions League success at AC Milan in midweek.

With Divock Origi out with a bad knee and Diogo Jota, who has scarcely exercised this week, Klopp’s key decision is to choose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in what is expected to be a false nine role.

Alisson Becker is one of four players from the San Siro to return to the starting lineup, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and Andy Robertson replacing them.

The midfield has been revamped as well, with Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and captain Jordan Henderson all returning.

Mohamed Salah on the right and Sadio Mane on the left flanks Oxlade-Chamberlain up front.

For the first time since their respective returns from injury, Joe Gomez and Naby Keita are among the Premier League substitutes.