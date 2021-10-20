The 76ers have suspended Ben Simmons for ‘becoming a distraction’ during a team squabble.

After striking a split with the organization, Philadelphia 76ers standout point guard Ben Simmons will not play in the team’s season opening against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The 76ers have reportedly suspended Simmons, 25, due to several issues emanating from his actions during a number of team workouts. Simmons was suspended, according to the Philly Voice’s sports reporter Kyle Neubeck, for “behavior detrimental to the team.” The 76ers also penalized their star player $1.4 million after he missed four preseason sessions, as well as commitments including as off-season workouts and club meetings, according to ESPN NBA analyst Adrian Wojnarowski.

Simmons was thrown out of practice on Tuesday by 76ers coach Doc Rivers because he was “[reluctant]to physically and psychologically interact with the Sixers,” according to Wojnarowski, who also stated that Simmons “refused to participate in the next stage of the [practice]session.”

According to reporters at the practice, Rivers requested Ben Simmons to line up for a defensive drill, but he declined. After being rebuked a second time, Rivers asked again and instructed Simmons to go home.

“I thought [Simmons] was a distraction today,” Rivers told the reporters after practice, adding, “I didn’t think he wanted to do what everyone else was doing.”

Simmons is expected to return to the team for a possible practice on Thursday, according to Rivers.

Simmons, a native of Melbourne, Australia, has had a tumultuous relationship with the 76ers in recent years, notably after a poor showing in the NBA Playoffs in 2021.

Simmons made news last offseason when he told the 76ers that he wanted to be traded out of Philadelphia and that he would refuse to report to the team.

Despite missing training camp and the preseason, Simmons returned to Philadelphia the week before the season opening, untraded and with $146 million remaining on his four-year contract.

In recent months, a number of players, including 76ers center Joel Embiid, have spoken out against Simmons.

After the practice incident, Embiid remarked, “At the end of the day, our job is not to babysit someone.”

Simmons was drafted first overall by the after playing collegiate basketball at Louisiana State University (LSU).