The £638 million takeover kicks off FSG’s ‘3.0’ plan for Liverpool’s owners.

The Fenway Sports Group is about to add another sporting team to its portfolio.

FSG is close to completing a purchase for the £638 million ($845 million) valued Pittsburgh Penguins, according to reports in the United States. FSG already owns Liverpool, Boston Red Sox, and Roush Fenway Racing.

Another sporting property had been on the table for a while, since since RedBird Capital Partners made a $750 million investment in FSG in March for 11% of the company.

In an interview with the Boston Globe earlier this year, Red Sox president and FSG partner Sam Kennedy said: “The National Basketball Association and, of course, the National Hockey League are two of our favorite sports leagues.

“It’s a natural location for Fenway Sports Group to look, but no specific discussions or agreements have taken place with any local market.

“But, as we’ve done for the past two decades, we’ve reached out to (NBA commissioner) Adam Silver and his team, as well as (NHL commissioner) Gary Bettman and (deputy commissioner) Bill Daly, to let them know that we’d be interested in exploring additional opportunities in their league at some point.

“Fenway 3.0 will focus on bringing in new and diverse clubs, leagues, and revenue streams, both domestically and internationally.

“However, I believe we’ll see more of the same in the future, which is a commitment to blue-chip property and bringing in blue-chip management.”

That now appears to be the case.

There are several major advantages for FSG in taking on a team like the Penguins, who have the 11th highest valuation among the NHL’s 31 teams but have a higher operating income than three of the top ten, as well as the highest Instagram following of 1.9 million and the most avid viewership of their games on regional network cable.

It all adds up to FSG making a wise decision.

But what are the things that appear to be a foregone conclusion if an agreement is rubber-stamped?

While FSG will be satisfied that they are getting a lucrative team at a reasonable price with room for expansion, the Penguins already have a large number of players in place. “The summary has come to an end.”