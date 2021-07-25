The £600 million edge Man City has over Liverpool and other Premier League competitors is revealed.

Manchester City won the Premier League title with relative ease at the end of the 202/21 season, which may be due to their €1.063 billion team.

Manchester City may have overstated income to get around Premier League financial restrictions, according to new data published in the Daily Mail amid investigations into the club’s suspected FFP violations.

In the past decade, City has relied on organizations located in owner Sheikh Mansour’s home nation of the UAE to secure sponsorship deals that have allowed them to outspend most of its rivals on transfer fees and wages, including Liverpool and Everton.

Manchester United had the most expensive squad in the world at the start of last season, with transfer costs totaling €1.063 billion (£974 million).

All Premier League clubs suffered financial losses as a result of the pandemic, with the exception of Manchester City, it appears.

During the 2019/20 season, the club had a wage bill of £351.4 million, the biggest one-season amount in English football history.

Last season, Liverpool presented no challenge to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who won the Premier League for the seventh time in nine years.

Despite City’s exorbitant salary cost, the Reds surged to their first Premier League title in 30 years during the 2019/20 season.

According to the Mail on Sunday’s calculations, City earned £1.7 billion in commercial revenue in the ten years leading up to the end of 2020, while Liverpool, Chelsea, and Arsenal earned £1.1 billion on average.

This means City made £600 million more than their nearest competitors.

The UAE accounts for the majority of the city’s commercial earnings. The UAE accounted for 83 percent of Man City’s £143 million in commercial earnings in 2012/13, 68 percent in 2016, and 56 percent in 2020.

This, however, could cause problems for Sheikh Mansour if the investigation reveals that large sums of money purportedly paid as sponsorship by “arms-length” third parties are actually sponsored by the City owner or parties associated to him.