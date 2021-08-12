The $600 Million Crypto Heist Is A Curious Case.

The antics of a mysterious hacker who stole more than $600 million – before giving some of it back – have captivated cryptocurrency investors in recent days.

Is the robber a good Samaritan who stole the money to disclose a security hole, or did they simply realize they were about to be caught?

On Tuesday, a hacker targeted Poly Network, a company that facilitates bitcoin transfers, in one of the largest digital money robberies in history.

They had returned $342 million by Thursday, which was still far short of the total, but enough to stoke intense speculation about their motivations.

The criminal claimed they stole with good motives in messages placed in the transactions.

They replied, “I am not particularly interested in money!” and added that returning the stolen dollars was “always the plan.”

Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have grown in popularity in recent years, despite their volatility and concerns about the massive amount of electricity they waste.

Their aggregate market value is roughly $2 trillion, making them attractive targets for hackers.

In 2014, attackers stole 850,000 Bitcoins from the Japanese exchange Mt. Gox. The coins, which were worth roughly $470 million at the time, are now worth a stunning $38 billion.

In 2018, Coincheck, a Japanese exchange, was hacked for roughly $500 million.

However, the technology that bitcoin uses allowed some of the assets to be traced in both situations — even if it was too late to salvage Mt. Gox.

Blockchains, which are digital ledgers that record every transaction, are used by cryptocurrencies.

According to Pawel Aleksander, a cryptocurrency expert, thieves usually try to hide their tracks by splitting the money up and transferring it around – “sometimes utilizing hundreds of thousands of consecutive transactions.”

However, his firm, Coinfirm, is one of a growing number that specializes in tracking dizzyingly complex blockchain transactions and assisting law enforcement agencies and investors in locating stolen money.

While some crypto enthusiasts celebrate the Poly hacker as a hero, others believe they began returning the funds because they were being followed by sleuths.

The returns started after another investigative agency, SlowMist, claimed to have discovered some of the hacker’s personal information, including their email address.

“It’s difficult to say what the hacker’s original objective was,” said Roman Bieda, Aleksander’s colleague.

“The hacker could just be terrified of retaliation,” he speculated, adding that “white hat” ethical hackers frequently aim to publicly shame firms for security problems.

Brief News from Washington Newsday.