The 49ers and Jets are among the upset picks and straight up winners in the NFL Week 5 predictions for 2021.

Five teams pulled off upsets on the fourth Sunday of the 2021 NFL season, proving that underdogs can still win. On the upcoming schedule, a few favorites may find themselves in difficulty as they face teams that may be turning a corner.

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook’s best Week 5 upset picks, along with betting odds.

Los Angeles Rams (+114) vs. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks are still underdogs on “Thursday Night Football,” despite the fact that the betting line is only 1.5 points. On a short week, Seattle has just as good a chance as Los Angeles to start the Week 5 schedule with a win at home against a division opponent.

In the contest for the 2021 MVP, Russell Wilson is flying under the radar. Despite all of the hoopla about Matthew Stafford or Kyler Murray winning the award, Wilson remains the quarterback with the highest passer rating in the league at 129.9. Wilson is noted for his strong performances in primetime, especially on Thursday nights, where he has a 9-1 record in his career.

Seattle has the worst total defense in the league, while Los Angeles has had a poor first month defense. The Rams have only given up one point less than the Seahawks this season. The Los Angeles Rams have allowed opponents to complete 71.4 percent of their throws. Seattle still has a significant home-field advantage, while the Rams barely won their sole away game in Indianapolis.

Atlanta Falcons (+160) vs. New York Jets (London)

Atlanta remains one of the league’s most irritating clubs. The Falcons were easily trounced in their only game as favorites, and they squandered a chance to beat the Washington Redskins in Week 4. The Falcons are not to be trusted after laying 3.5 points against them in Week 5.

The Jets won their first game of the season in overtime, defeating the Tennessee Titans 27-24. Zach Wilson threw for 297 yards, two touchdowns, one interception, and a 97.3 passer rating in his greatest game as a pro. It was the rookie’s first time facing a defense that wasn’t in the top five. Atlanta’s defense is much inferior than Tennessee’s, allowing Wilson and the Giants’ offense a chance to maintain their winning streak.

In 2021, New York's defense has been a shining spot. The Jets are sixth in terms of opponents' yards per play, 19 slots ahead of the Falcons. There hasn't been a squad that has scored more than 25 points.