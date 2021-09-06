The £350 million deficit in Liverpool’s Premier League budget has been revealed.

After the enormity of Liverpool’s challenge to reclaim the Premier League title was highlighted, the club must close a £350 million difference with Manchester City.

The CIES Football Observatory’s annual list of the most expensively formed squads in the top five European leagues has been issued.

They estimate that the Reds have spent up to £577 million putting together their current roster of players under Jurgen Klopp, which is a modest rise over the transfer prices spent on last season’s club.

As a result of the firesale necessitated due to the Catalan giants’ persistent financial troubles, Liverpool moves up to sixth place in the overall rankings, while Barcelona drops from fourth to ninth.

The Reds, on the other hand, are well behind City, who have spent £927 million on assembling a squad that Pep Guardiola hopes can retain the title.

Manchester United are still in second place on the list, and have closed the distance on their rivals with a total spend of £877 million, thanks in part to £130 million summer transfers for Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

All three of Liverpool’s primary championship opponents have spent much more to create their teams, with European champions Chelsea in fourth place having spent a total of £669 million on acquisitions.

The Reds spent £36 million in the recent transfer window, compared to City’s £100 million and Chelsea’s close to the same amount.

PSG (£805 million) and Real Madrid (£675 million) round out the top six, with Juventus, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur rounding out the top ten.

In the top 20, there are nine Premier League clubs, including Liverpool’s neighbors Everton, who are in 12th place, just ahead of Bayern Munich.