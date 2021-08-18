The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Silver Medal was auctioned by a Polish Olympian Javelin Thrower.

Maria Andrejczyk, a cancer survivor and 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, understands what it takes to preserve a life.

When she learned that an eight-month-old boy from Poland needed to fly to Stanford University in California for life-saving heart surgery, the 25-year-old Polish javelin thrower decided to auction her silver medal to help collect funds for him.

It’s worth noting that Andrejczyk had never met Miloszek Malysa, the infant who needed the surgery.

However, after seeing the child’s parents’ online appeals, she felt it was the proper thing to do.

Malysa required 1.5 million Polish zlotys ($385,000) to pay transportation and medical expenses. Half of the money has already been raised by the family.

Last week, the Polish Olympian auctioned her silver medal to raise funds. On Monday, August 16, she concluded it with a winning bid from Zabka, a convenience shop.

Andrejczyk, on the other hand, appears to be preserving her silver medal. Her generosity moved the chain retailer, which chose to donate an undisclosed amount to the infant’s family.

“We were deeply moved by our Olympian’s extraordinarily lovely and honorable gesture, therefore we decided to contribute to Mioszek’s campaign. We’ve decided to save Mrs. Maria’s [silver medal]from Tokyo! In English, Zabka wrote on Twitter, “We admire and are delighted that we were able to contribute.”

Andrejczyk has overcome cancer. An X-ray of her sinuses in 2018 revealed that she had osteosarcoma, a cancer that develops in the cells that make bones.

She had to have surgery, but she didn’t have to go through chemotherapy. She was allowed to resume training in preparation for the 2019 Tokyo Olympics.

With a throw of 64.61 meters, Andrejczyk earned silver at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Shiying Liu of China finished second in the event with a time of 66.34 meters.