The $2.6 million Washington mansion of NBA legend Bill Russell.

Bill Russell, who played center for the Boston Celtics from 1956 until 1969, is regarded as an NBA great. The basketball legend recently listed his Seattle home for sale.

After nearly 50 years at the mansion, the NBA legend has decided to sell it for $2.6 million. After becoming the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, the former basketball player purchased the home.

The house is situated on a third of an acre of ground with a lovely view of the surrounding trees. The home’s interior features 4,250 square feet of living area, four bedrooms, and three bathrooms. According to Realtor, the main level of the property has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, and the living area has a fireplace and a wall of glass.

Russell’s NBA collectibles will be sold to the buyer of his Washington residence. In an interview with Business Journal, Russell remarked, “I have left behind my trophy case and an autographed ball for the next owner, and I hope they appreciate the property as much as I have over the last almost 50 years.”

Russell and his wife, Jeannine, want to stay in the neighborhood despite selling their long-time house. However, while soaking in his hot tub, he claimed he will miss the seclusion, serene tranquility, and beautiful views of the lake, according to ESPN.

The 87-year-old retired athlete has a net worth of $10 million and is the most decorated NBA player of all time. He won 11 NBA championships, five MVP honors, and was a 12-time All-Star throughout his 13-year career. Russell also captained the United States basketball team to a gold medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Russell was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame as a player in 1975, and he was recently inducted as a coach in May 2021. According to NBC Sports, he was the league’s first African-American head coach, succeeding Red Auerbach in leading the Celtics to two NBA titles as a player/coach.