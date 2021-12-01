The $133 million man from England reveals he was’really close’ to joining Manchester United in 2020.

In the summer of 2020, Jack Grealish said he was “very close” to joining Manchester United.

Grealish, who cost $133 million when he moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City in the summer of 2021, is the current most expensive acquisition in the Premier League.

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted Grealish in his squad, but Aston Villa were adamant about keeping their captain. Grealish signed a new contract with the Midlands club before of the 2020-21 season, which featured a $133 million release clause that was activated by Pep Guardiola’s side in the summer of 2021.

“I was so close to going, but it didn’t work out in the end.” On Saturday, we had a pre-season game against United, and I wasn’t meant to play in a cup match against Burton. But after the United game, I told [Christian] Purslow and my agent, ‘If I’m not leaving, I’ll sign my new contract,'” Grealish stated ahead of his return to Villa Park on Wednesday.

“On Tuesday morning, I went in with my dog, signed the contract, and played later that day.” We all agreed on the clause, and if any team hits it, it’s a win-win situation because it means I’ve had a tremendous season and Villa get £100 million,” Grealish said, admitting that saying farewell to his boyhood club was difficult.

The 26-year-old midfielder left Aston Villa in order to play in the Champions League.

“You only have one chance at your career, and it goes by in a flash.” I believe Villa is heading in that direction [Europe], but I didn’t know how long it would take us. I would have regretted not coming here for the rest of my life. I recall Michael Owen saying something similar about Real Madrid. In the same interview, Grealish added, “You look at most of my England teammates – I was probably one of the last to play [in the]Champions League.”

Grealish has played four times in the Champions League for Manchester City this season, scoring one goal and assisting on another.

"I've now played it four times and have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of it." It's a whole different league, with an entirely different level and method of playing than the Premier League. It's the one we're all rooting for. We're all desperate to win it, and the management has already won everything else.