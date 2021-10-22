‘That’s when you realize how fantastic the club was for you,’ Gethin Jones said of Everton’s support during his mother’s difficult battle with MND.

There are no solutions right now, as Gethin Jones puts it, to the hundreds of questions running through his thoughts concerning his mother’s battle with motor neuron disease.

However, the 25-year-old, who spent a decade at Everton’s Academy, is confident that he and his family will receive support from the football community.

It’s apparent that it’s helped Gethin maintain his optimism. His perseverance in the face of such adversity is inspiring.

Karen Jones was diagnosed with MND in July, and Gethin, his father, brother, sister, and friends have set out to raise £250,000 to help afford access to a groundbreaking treatment that is currently being tested in the US.

Stephen Darby, a former Liverpool defender, was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and is claimed to have responded well to the treatment he was first told about in Boston.

Doctors in the United States have told him that a cure would be found within the next two years.

MND may not allow for such time for some, but it affects people in different ways and at varying rates.

Jones explains that it is now difficult to have a whole conversation with his mother, who initially realized something was wrong a year before her diagnosis when she experienced unexplained weariness.

The Jones family were dissatisfied with the answers they were given and sought private medical advice. In the summer, on the first day of the right-return back’s to pre-season training with Bolton, specialists at The Walton Centre delivered the dreadful news.

Gethin wanted to stay at the family home in Colwyn Bay, but Karen, a 56-year-old midwife, demanded that her eldest son return the next day to play in a pre-season friendly.

Jones claims that football has provided him with a “escape” from the realities of his life, and that the support he has received from within the game has also helped him.

On November 14, a match between Bolton and a group of the club’s legends, managed by Sam Allardyce, will be held, with all proceeds going to Karen’s crucial journey to Boston.

A black tie function is held the night prior at the club's University.