‘That’s the reality,’ says Kenny Dalglish of Rafa Benitez’s Everton appointment.

Because of his relationship with Liverpool, Jose Enrique believes Rafael Benitez was the “wrong appointment for Everton.”

The former Liverpool manager has had a poor start to his new job at Goodison Park, with the Toffees presently 14th in the Premier League after winning just one of their last ten games.

Enrique, who played for Liverpool from 2011 to 2016, believes that while Benitez has a successful track record in managing, he will be fired unless the club’s position improves rapidly.

“It was the wrong appointment for Everton from the start.” BeMyBet spoke with Enrique “No one would say anything if they were doing well, but you can see that as soon as they started losing, the fans turned against him because of his Liverpool ties.

As Rafa Benitez and Everton confront a major challenge, Seamus Coleman’s attitude told it all.

Rafa Benitez should be more concerned about what Everton fans did than Richarlison’s reaction “He’s a fantastic manager, and I admire him, but he made the wrong decision by joining Everton.

“He’s happy in the city, and his family lives there, but I wouldn’t have made that decision based on his history with Liverpool. You knew he’d be under pressure at Everton every season because the fans didn’t want him there to begin with.

“He’ll almost certainly be fired if the team doesn’t improve. If not this season, it will be the following season.

The fans have yet to embrace Benitez as their manager, and the dismal results have only exacerbated the problem.

Enrique believes that with enough time and money, he can turn the club’s fortunes around, but fears that fan pressure will force him out before he has a chance.

He said, ” “In the end, the fans are against him being there. Only if he wins something at Everton will they be persuaded to keep him, and I don’t see Everton winning anything. It’ll be extremely difficult.

“He’s a superb manager who knows how to turn things around. The only question is if the proprietors are capable of handling the situation.” The summary comes to an end.”