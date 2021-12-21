‘That’s the idea,’ Pep Lijnders said of taking over as Liverpool manager from Jurgen Klopp.

Pep Lijnders has declared that when his Liverpool contract expires, he wants to return to management, but has dismissed claims that he could one day succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

In January 2018, the Dutchman left Liverpool to take up his first managerial post at NEC Nijmegen, but he returned to the club the following June, becoming Klopp’s new assistant manager.

Following Liverpool great Steven Gerrard’s return to the Premier League to take management of Aston Villa, there has been conjecture over who could replace him in the Anfield hotseat with his contract set to expire in 2024.

While Lijnders is aware that he has been mentioned as a possible replacement, he has stated that he will not make a decision on his future until his contract expires in 2024, the same year as Klopp’s.

He told reporters ahead of the Reds’ League Cup quarter-final encounter with Leicester City, “That’s the plan (to be a manager again).” “That is the plan, but Jurgen is aware of it.

“Because I have a contract until 2024, this is not the time to discuss these issues. When the time comes, I’ll meet down with my superiors and discuss my alternatives.

“But we’re in the middle of this wonderful endeavor, and then I’ll make a decision. But, absolutely, that is the plan.

“This is not the time to discuss these issues (becoming Liverpool manager one day).

“In 2024, I’ll meet with my management and we’ll discuss all of the possibilities available.”