‘That’s not right,’ Jurgen Klopp declared emphatically as he made a new case for the five-substitution rule.

Jurgen Klopp has become the latest Premier League manager to call for the five-substitution rule to be reinstated in the English top division.

The regulation was implemented during Project Restart in the 2019/20 season, when teams were given increased assistance in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite the fact that a number of major European leagues use it, Premier League clubs decided against keeping the system in place ahead of last season.

However, as the pressure on English clubs increases due to the rapid proliferation of the Omicron variation, a number of coaches have urged common sense to prevail.

In recent weeks, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, and Manchester United interim coach Ralf Rangnick have all stated that they would like to see teams once again be able to make five changes.

Klopp, a longtime supporter of the rule, has mirrored their sentiments.

“Yes,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp answered when asked if he agreed with the rule’s reinstatement. We must put the competition on our side and not claim that City has better substitutes than Southampton or that we have better substitutes than Burnley. Yes, that’s most likely true, but they’re still Premier League teams with the potential to cause us difficulties.

“The issue is that this level of intensity for a top-class footballer in England is on the verge of breaking.

“A top-tier player will appear in around 38 Premier League games. There are also two cup events – assume you don’t make it to the final and add five more games. That brings the total to 43. They then have eight, nine, or ten international games with their national teams, as almost all of them play for their national teams. There’s also the Champions League, and the higher you go, the more games there are.

“I believe the final we played [Sevilla] in my first season here was the 64th game. Although we have squads, some essential players are only taken out of the team when they are injured. That’s the way things are.” Although Klopp would like the Premier League to listen to his point of view, he admitted that things are unlikely to change very soon. “The summary has come to an end.”