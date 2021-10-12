‘That’s how it is,’ says the former Everton goalie when asked about a contentious summer decision.

Robin Olsen, a former Everton loanee, has responded to criticism in his home country following his summer move to Sheffield United.

The goalkeeper spent last season at Goodison Park, impressing when called upon to fill in for Jordan Pickford, with many believing the presence of the Sweden international aided the England No.1 greatly.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti’s initial wish to bring the 31-year-old to Goodison Park on a permanent basis, the Italian’s surprising departure in the summer appears to have put an end to any such plans.

Everton instead brought in Asmir Begovic and Andy Lonergan to give back-up to Pickford, but Olsen chose to go on loan to Sheffield United.

Some have criticized this, believing that the veteran shot-stopper should be performing at a greater level throughout the season.

However, ahead of Sweden’s match against Greece on Tuesday evening, the goalkeeper responded to the criticism and revealed why he chose Sheffield over AS Roma.

“Those things are not something I can manage,” Olsen told Fotbollskanalen.

“All I can do now is play my game.” Then it isn’t only up to one or two parties to solve the problem. There are more parties involved, but it should all work out.

“However, as I previously stated, my family and I had a strong desire to return to England, so when this opportunity arrived, it was clear to me.

“I’m not sure if it’ll be simpler for outfielders.” The goalkeeper’s position is unique. Only one person can participate.

“But, as I already stated, we are not in a position to make such a decision. That is how it is. There are various parties engaged.

“I’m overjoyed to have arrived in Sheffield. I’m in good shape and can’t wait to get started on this season.” During his loan tenure at Everton in 2020/21, Olsen made 11 appearances in all competitions, stepping up seven times in the Premier League.

The goalkeeper has made five appearances for Sheffield United in the Championship this season, keeping one clean sheet while surrendering seven goals.