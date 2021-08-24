‘That’s how it is,’ Jurgen Klopp says of Liverpool negotiations with Harvey Elliott.

Harvey Elliott has matured into a “real Liverpool player,” according to Jurgen Klopp, following his strong performance against Burnley at the weekend.

Elliott made an impression during Liverpool’s pre-season campaign and was a notable performance for Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season.

Klopp made two changes for his side’s 2-0 win over the Clarets at Anfield, with the former Fulham man being one of them.

The 18-year-old was a man of the match contender as part of a three-man midfield with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita.

And Klopp admits that the teenager had no pre-match motivation and that he still has a lot to give.

When asked if he gave him a pep talk before the game, the Reds boss told Liverpoolfc.com, “Not really a lot.”

“Harvey has just shown up like a true Liverpool player since he returned from loan, since pre-season started. That’s the way things are.

“Yes, he’s 18 years old; yes, there’s a lot more to come. That is all true, but there is already a lot there, which makes me very happy.

“We have more of these types of private conversations, the football talk is more in the sessions – what do we have to do?”

“Everyone in this position should do that; where do you have to be at that particular time?” Furthermore, there are no additional dialogues, and everything else is kept secret.

“I’m simply glad to see him having a good time right now.”

Klopp confesses that the roar that greeted kick-off was his favorite moment of the game, as it was the first time the Reds had played in front of a capacity crowd at Anfield since the coronavirus outbreak began almost 18 months earlier.

“Wow, wow,” he exclaimed. I was ecstatic; I’m very sure my feelings were similar to Harvey Elliott’s, despite the fact that I’m four decades older! Even though I’m much older, I still have the same feelings.

“The clamor around the first whistle was my favorite moment [on Saturday]of all the moments since I hadn’t heard it in such a long time. If this doesn’t work, I’m afraid.” “The summary comes to an end.”