‘That’s Greatness!’ exclaims the narrator. Stephen Curry becomes the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors broke Ray Allen’s all-time NBA three-pointer record on Tuesday, savoring a “great moment” at Madison Square Garden.

Curry, whose incredible shooting range has changed the NBA over the course of his 13-year career, tied Allen’s record with his 2,973rd three-pointer.

It was his first shot of the game against the New York Knicks, and it got the audience on its feet less than two minutes into the game.

He immediately missed a chance to break the record, but Anthony Wiggins kicked the ball to him from the paint with 7:33 left in the first period, and he swished in number 2,974, letting out a roar as teammates and the New York crowd cheered.

“I can’t express how grateful I am for the way the fans embraced the moment with me and allowed me to get lost in it,” Curry, 33, said.

As the Warriors called a timeout and photographers crowded around Curry, teammate Draymond Green exclaimed, “Hell yeah!” “Wow!” exclaims the audience. Curry has been on a mission to break Allen’s record for years. Allen finally broke the record in his 789th career game, surpassing his previous high of 1,300 appearances.

Coach Steve Kerr, who corralled the ball used in the record-setting shot, gave Curry an emotional hug.

Curry then hugged both his father, former NBA star Dell Curry, and Allen, who was on the court.

“There was definitely a lot of emotion,” Curry said. “I know how much work has gone into this, and I’ve dreamed big since I first picked up a basketball.”

Kerr admitted that the experience was “more emotional” than he had anticipated.

Kerr remarked, “It was really an outpouring of love and support for Steph from virtually everyone in the building.” “It’s a lovely, lovely moment.” Curry is on track to make well over 400 three-pointers this season, giving him a lifetime total of more than 3,200.

He had five three-pointers on the night as the Warriors pulled away late to beat the Knicks 105-96 and improve to 23-5 in the league.

Curry’s long-range shooting prowess is so impressive that there was a real chance he’d shatter the record with a single-game mark of 16 against the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday.

He didn’t get his wish, but he didn’t have to wait long.

Curry's 54-point outburst against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 27, 2013 foreshadowed a three-year career.