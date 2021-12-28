‘That will be incorrect,’ Gary Neville says after his Manchester United prediction backfires.

Gary Neville has issued a correction concerning Liverpool and Manchester United, his former team.

For Monday Night Football, the Sky Sports pundit teamed up with Reds legend Jamie Carragher.

When Neville and Carragher turned their attention to their early season predictions, they were both pondering on Man United’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

Neville expected Manchester City to win the Premier League, with Manchester United and Chelsea finishing ahead of Liverpool, who he anticipated to finish fourth.

This drew a lot of ire from Kop fans, but the former Manchester United captain has since altered his views.

Neville believes Liverpool will finish behind Man City and Chelsea, but now above his beloved Manchester United, despite his earlier forecasts.

“I’m fine with the top one (backing Manchester City to win the Premier League),” Neville remarked.

“You may exchange Liverpool with Manchester United for the second one (Chelsea).” That will be incorrect.” Liverpool are now in second position in the Premier League, six points behind champions Man City and even with Chelsea in third, but they do have a game in hand.

Man United are 13 points behind Liverpool in seventh place after drawing with Newcastle. They have played one match fewer than Liverpool.