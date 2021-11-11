‘That was exactly what I needed,’ says Liverpool striker as a turning point is achieved.

Paul Glatzel, a Liverpool prospect on loan at Tranmere Rovers, may have reached a turning point in his loan term.

Big things were anticipated of the 20-year-old entering into the 2021/22 season, but Glatzel’s time at Prenton Park hasn’t been easy so far.

The gifted forward has battled to stay in Micky Mellon’s plans after a run of appearances at the start of the season, and has been left out of the matchday squad on several occasions.

Due to a stipulation in the loan deal with Tranmere, Glatzel was recalled by Liverpool under-23s for a Premier League 2 match against Arsenal last month due to a lack of playing time.

However, the Whites’ outstanding performance against Oldham Athletic in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening may have changed the dynamic.

Glatzel scored twice and assisted on another goal as Tranmere came back from two goals down to win 3-2. It was his first senior goal.

Could this be the turning point in his loan application? Supporters of Rovers on social media have expressed their optimism that this will be the case.

Glatzel’s career has been marred by serious injuries, but a period of promise, rather than suffering, could be on the horizon now.

After Tuesday’s triumph, Glatzel told Tranmere Rovers FC, “It’s massive for me just to receive minutes.”

“I’d like to play as often as possible.” I’m not happy with how things have gone so far, but I’m happy to have scored two goals and played 90 minutes. I’m hoping to get started soon and see how things go.

“It’s as though I needed it.” I needed objectives, and now I have them.” Glatzel rose to popularity during the 2018-19 season after he and Bobby Duncan developed a potent strike tandem that helped Liverpool’s under-18s win the FA Youth Cup.

Jurgen Klopp rewarded his 28-goal season by include the kid in his pre-season plans and loaning him out to Tranmere Rovers in July 2019.

Glatzel described the encounter as “a dream come true that turned into a nightmare” as he was forced to leave during the. “The summary has come to an end.”