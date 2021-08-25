‘That demonstrates his mindset,’ says Sheyi Ojo, who is likely to make a transfer choice for Liverpool.

On Monday night in Southport, it was the surprise name on Liverpool’s team sheet.

The inclusion of Sheyi Ojo in the front three caught some off guard as Barry Lewtas and his Under-23 side prepared for their first mini Merseyside derby of the Premier League 2 season.

The latest of Ojo’s 13 senior appearances under Jurgen Klopp was nearly five years ago.

Loan spells at Fulham, Cardiff, and Rangers have all come and gone, but Ojo is still a Liverpool player, toiling away in the youth ranks that he may have secretly wished were far behind him.

In the second half of Klopp’s first season at Anfield, Ojo was a semi-regular, making 11 appearances in total between January and May as the Reds manager rotated his choices for league games as Liverpool chased silverware on two fronts in the Europa League and League Cup.

Ojo’s languid, yet strong and quick style drew attention at the time, especially during a cameo appearance off the bench in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in May 2016, when his cross reached Christian Benteke’s head to equalize.

The wideman scored his first and only Liverpool goal with a curled effort in a 3-0 FA Cup triumph over Exeter at Anfield a few months ago.

Fifty-five months after that fateful night, Ojo finds himself back at square one in many ways.

In July, he wrote the final paragraph on the wall of his Anfield career when he was left off of the 34-man party that went to Austria for Liverpool’s pre-season tour.

To his credit, Ojo’s attitude and output were both excellent as Lewtas’ Under-23 team thrashed Everton with an impressive and dominant performance at the Pure Stadium this week.

On Monday night, he opened the scoring by latching on to a well-weighted through pass from Tom Clayton in the first half.

Ojo’s brilliant finish, tucking it under goalkeeper Zan Luk Leban, saw him visibly increase in confidence as he teased Everton all night, alongside the outstanding Kaide Gordon.

