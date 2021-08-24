Thanks to Harvey Elliott, Liverpool are better off for selling Xherdan Shaqiri.

Liverpool revealed this week that they had agreed on a £9.5 million deal to move Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon, bringing an end to his three-year tenure with the Reds after joining from Stoke City in the summer of 2018.

The Swiss international made 63 appearances for Liverpool in total, but only ten starts in the previous two seasons, underscoring his position on the outskirts of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Although it is unclear whether a direct replacement would be sought, recouping £9.5 million for his services represents a fine piece of business for the club.

Shaqiri’s departure seemed imminent heading into the summer, raising concerns that Liverpool would be left short on the right side of their attack, with no protection for Mohamed Salah.

However, given Harvey Elliot’s rise to first-team prominence this season, Liverpool’s recruitment committee may decide to employ funds to improve other areas of the pitch.

In alternative circumstances, relying on an 18-year-old to fill in for an outstanding player like Salah would almost certainly be avoided. Elliott, on the other hand, has proven to be no ordinary adolescent potential.

Last season, he was a standout for Blackburn Rovers, scoring seven goals and providing 11 assists in the Championship.

He was primarily used as a right attacker during that season, but he also saw action as a false nine and a number eight in a midfield trio.

And that surprise versatility came in useful against Burnley on Saturday, when he started alongside Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita in Liverpool’s midfield.

He repaid Klopp’s faith with an outstanding performance, impressing not only with the ball but also off it.

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold has more shot-creating actions than Salah, and that number doesn’t include the superb pass that led to Salah’s goal, which was called out due to offside.

However, he also topped the statistics in terms of pressures applied, with 27 – more than any other player on the pitch, which is surprising given Liverpool’s 63 percent possession.

