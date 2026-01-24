Texas Tech Stuns Houston in Big 12 Showdown

In a thrilling encounter that had the United Supermarkets Arena buzzing, the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders handed the No. 6 Houston Cougars a 90-86 loss on January 24, 2026. The victory, fueled by JT Toppin’s double-double and clutch three-point shooting from Donovan Atwell, ended Houston’s impressive 11-game winning streak and sent a strong message to the Big 12. Despite Kingston Flemings’ record-breaking 42-point performance for the Cougars, it was the Red Raiders who emerged victorious in this high-stakes showdown.

Flemings’ Heroics Fall Short

The game was billed as one of the most anticipated matchups of the season, with both teams sitting atop the Big 12 standings. Houston entered with a 17-1 overall record and a perfect 5-0 mark in conference play, including a hard-fought 69-65 win over Texas Tech earlier in the month. The Red Raiders, however, had come into the game with a strong 15-4 record, undefeated at home, and eager for revenge.

The first half set the stage for a nail-biting contest. Both teams were firing on all cylinders, trading baskets in an up-tempo affair. Houston’s freshman sensation, Kingston Flemings, proved to be a force early, knocking down key three-pointers and attacking the basket with ease. At the break, he had already racked up 22 points, keeping his team within striking distance of the Red Raiders, who held a 55-49 lead. Toppin was dominant, scoring 17 points and leading a Texas Tech offense that connected on 10 three-pointers in the first half alone.

The game continued its back-and-forth pace in the second half, with Houston briefly seizing a 70-67 lead midway through the period. Flemings, who had been unstoppable throughout the game, finished with a career-high 42 points, adding six assists, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a late surge by Texas Tech. The Cougars, despite facing foul trouble with key players like Joseph Tugler and Chris Cenac Jr., kept battling, with Emmanuel Sharp contributing 20 points to keep them in the game.

However, it was the Red Raiders’ resolve in the final moments that made the difference. With just under six minutes remaining, Atwell hit back-to-back three-pointers to put Texas Tech ahead for good. His 18 points, along with Toppin’s 31 points and 12 rebounds, anchored the Red Raiders as they maintained a narrow lead until the final buzzer. Christian Anderson also played a pivotal role, contributing 12 points and nine assists to the cause.

Despite a late flurry of points from Sharp and Flemings, Texas Tech held steady, hitting critical free throws in the closing minutes to seal the victory. For Houston, the loss marked not only the end of their streaks but also a reminder of the challenges in maintaining momentum against a formidable opponent. Head coach Kelvin Sampson acknowledged the tough loss, but pointed to Flemings’ emergence as a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating night for the Cougars.

The win propelled Texas Tech to 16-4 overall and 6-1 in Big 12 play, extending their home win streak to 11 games. Houston, now 17-2 and 5-1 in the conference, will look to regroup as they head to TCU on January 28. Meanwhile, Texas Tech gets a short break before traveling to UCF on January 31.

Both teams, facing off in such a high-intensity game, reaffirmed that the Big 12 race is as tight as ever, with every game now carrying massive implications as the season continues.