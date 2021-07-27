Texas and Oklahoma will be added to the SEC in the ‘near future,’ according to the conference’s head.

Following the institutions’ request on Tuesday, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said the league would vote on adding Texas and Oklahoma to the conference in the “near future.”

According to the Associated Press, Oklahoma and Texas sent Sankey a joint letter requesting “invitations for membership in the Southeastern Conference beginning on July 1, 2025,” albeit the SEC will make the final choice.

“While the SEC has not actively sought additional members, we will explore significant change when our members agree that such steps will enrich the lives of our student-athletes and contribute to higher academic and athletic accomplishment across our campuses,” Sankey said.

According to SEC bylaws, at least three-quarters of its members must vote in favor of extending an invitation, which means Texas and Oklahoma’s proposal must be approved by at least 11 out of 14 members.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Big 12 schools openly indicated for the first time that they desire to join the SEC a day after notifying the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members until 2025.

“We feel that colleges, on the one side, and the SEC, on the other, would gain from universities being members of the SEC. In a letter signed by each university’s president, the schools stated, “We look forward to the prospect of conversations regarding this problem.”

A grant of media rights that runs concurrently with the Big 12’s billion-dollar television deals with ESPN and Fox binds Oklahoma and Texas to the Big 12 and its eight other members until the 2024-25 school year.

Joining another league before the grant of rights expires would cost the schools tens of millions of dollars in lost income each year, as well as potential departure fines.

Competing in the Big 12 as a lame duck for four more seasons isn’t good for the schools, and it’s also bad for the Big 12. If the conference is to survive, it must begin rebuilding as quickly as possible in order to demonstrate stability as it enters negotiations for its next broadcast contract.

Meanwhile, the SEC is set to expand to 16 teams with the acquisitions of Texas and Oklahoma, which will make up half of the league. This is a condensed version of the information.