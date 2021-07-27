Texas and Oklahoma have asked to join the SEC, leaving the Big 12.

Two of the best college football programs in the country are hoping to join the best conference in the sport. Oklahoma and Texas have submitted formal applications to join the Southeastern Conference.

The Big 12 schools formally requested “invitations for membership” beginning July 1, 2025, from SEC commissioner Greg Sankey on Tuesday morning.

In their appeal, Texas president Jay Hartzell and Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. stated, “We feel that becoming members of the SEC would be mutually beneficial to the Universities on the one hand, and the SEC on the other hand.”

To join the SEC, Oklahoma and Texas must receive approval from 11 of the 14 SEC schools. According to ESPN, the SEC presidents and chancellors will meet on Thursday to discuss the plan. Both colleges are likely to be accepted into the SEC in the 2025-2026 athletic calendar.

“While the SEC has not actively sought additional members, we will explore significant change when our members agree that such steps will enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and contribute to higher academic and athletic accomplishment across our campuses,” Sankey said in a statement. “In their capacity as the conference’s Chief Executive Officers, the SEC Presidents and Chancellors will evaluate these demands in the near future.”

According to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American Statesman, Oklahoma and Texas have been discussing leaving the Big 12 for the SEC for at least six months. The SEC will grow to 16 schools if allowed, leaving the Big 12 with only eight.

Oklahoma came in second place in the Big 12 football rankings in 2020. Each of the previous three seasons, the Sooners were defeated in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Last year, Texas finished fourth in the Big 12 rankings. The Longhorns haven’t been national championship contenders in over a decade, but they’ve won a bowl game in four straight years.

The last time Texas won the national championship was in 2005. Since 2006, the SEC has produced 11 of the 15 national champions.