Texans’ Streak Tested as Patriots Host AFC Playoff Battle

The Houston Texans’ ten-game winning streak faced a daunting challenge as they clashed with the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Round on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium. The high-stakes matchup, which saw both teams vying for a spot in the race to Super Bowl LX, delivered drama and intensity from start to finish. With both teams coming off impressive wild-card victories, the game became a must-watch for NFL fans across the nation, who tuned in via various platforms, from ESPN and ABC to streaming services like NFL and Fubo.

Momentum on the Line

Houston entered the divisional round with an impressive 12-5 record, buoyed by their ten-game win streak, including a dominant road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Their defense, known for its ability to disrupt opposing offenses with timely turnovers and constant pressure, was key to their success. On the opposite side, New England—riding a 14-3 regular season finish—had dispatched the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3 in their own wild-card tilt. The Patriots’ disciplined approach and established postseason pedigree made them favorites, particularly with the advantage of playing at home in Foxborough.

History leaned heavily in the Patriots’ favor. With an 11-4 all-time record against the Texans, including a perfect 2-0 mark in the postseason, New England seemed primed to extend their dominance. But the memory of Houston’s 41-21 victory in Foxborough during Week 6 of the 2024 season offered hope for the Texans. In that game, quarterback C.J. Stroud had torched the Patriots’ defense with three touchdown passes, while a relentless pass rush sacked rookie quarterback Drake Maye four times. Despite Maye’s three touchdown passes in that game, two interceptions and a fumble left him with little room for error. This time, the stakes were even higher, and both teams were determined to leave it all on the field.

Viewing Options and Cutting-Edge Analytics

For fans, the AFC Divisional showdown was available on multiple platforms, making it easy for viewers to follow the action. Traditional fans watched on ESPN and ABC, while those looking for more flexibility turned to streaming services like NFL , Fubo, and DirecTV. ESPN Unlimited offered an advanced viewing experience with “NFL on ESPN Playbook with Next Gen Stats,” which featured a 22-man camera view and predictive analysis using TruPlay AI. This cutting-edge technology enhanced the viewing experience by adjusting to personnel, formations, and pre-snap movements, offering fresh insights into the game’s flow.

ABC13’s “Countdown to Kickoff” kicked off the pregame coverage, setting the stage for the 3 p.m. Eastern start. ESPN’s “Postseason NFL Countdown” continued the buildup, previewing key moments and potential matchups that could determine the outcome of the game. Fans were also treated to flexible viewing options, with DirecTV’s Entertainment tier and Fubo’s cloud DVR service ensuring no one had to miss a minute of the action.

As for the game itself, the Patriots were determined to bounce back from their earlier loss to Houston. Led by quarterback Drake Maye, they were looking to avenge their defeat and prove their postseason pedigree. Their formula for success was clear: protect Maye, establish the run, and rely on their experienced defense to control the tempo of the game. On the other side, the Texans, with a defense known for its ability to disrupt the pocket, were looking to replicate their Week 6 success by forcing turnovers and pressuring Maye.

The matchups were set: Stefon Diggs, now playing for the Patriots after his time in Houston, would face his former team in a fascinating subplot. In the 2024 meeting, Diggs had been a thorn in the Patriots’ side, but now he was aligned with Maye in New England’s bid for a championship. Would the pair unlock the Patriots’ passing attack, or would Houston’s defense rise to the occasion once again?

While the outcome remained uncertain at the time of press, one thing was clear: the AFC Divisional Round was delivering the excitement and tension fans had come to expect from NFL playoff football. Whether it was a single turnover, a critical third-down conversion, or an individual highlight, the game was sure to provide plenty of moments that would be remembered long after the final whistle.

The winner of this clash would take a significant step toward Super Bowl LX, with both teams showcasing the talent and resilience needed to reach the sport’s biggest stage. The race to the ultimate NFL prize had never been more thrilling, and this game was just one piece of the puzzle leading to the final showdown in Santa Clara.