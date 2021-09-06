Tessa Ganserer is a German election candidate who is fighting for trans rights.

Tessa Ganserer made history in 2018 when she became the first openly transgender woman elected to a German state assembly.

Today, the Greens’ deputy in the Bavarian regional legislature is aiming even higher by running for the national parliament.

However, despite her reputation as a trailblazer, Ganserer has struggled to have her identity recognized by the powers-that-be, most recently in this month’s election.

Her supporters will mark a box with her masculine birth name, followed by her new name in brackets, which the 44-year-old considers disrespectful.

After officially transitioning their gender, transgender activists have long pushed to be addressed by their birth names, which they refer to as “dead names.”

“It’s humiliating — it bothers me since I discarded my male name, which is plain incorrect,” Ganserer, who is expected to win a Bundestag seat in the September 26 election, told AFP.

Since coming out over three years ago, the forestry engineer has been living as a woman. Everyone now refers to her as Tessa, including her staunchly conservative colleagues in the Bavarian legislature.

She has not, however, formally changed her name in protest of the administrative barriers that transgender individuals face.

The procedure can take years, cost up to 2,000 euros ($2,400), and is a “violation of human dignity,” according to Ganserer, whose protection is stipulated in Germany’s Basic Law’s first article.

“I would have to file a court request, pass two psychological evaluations, and then a judge would decide if I am recognised by the state as the woman I have been openly for three years,” said Ganserer, who represents a Nuremberg constituency.

The psychiatric assessments, she added, included “extremely private inquiries” such as “your first sexual encounter, the nature of your sexual desires, and even the brand of underwear you wear.”

The law allowing such name changes, according to Ganserer, stems from the 1980s, a distinct era in the lengthy struggle for transgender rights.

Several of Germany’s regulations have been found illegal by the country’s top court over the years.

The tribunal repealed the need of undergoing a sex change operation to qualify for a comprehensive civil status update in a 2011 judgement, and recommended the executive branch to revise the statute.

Several European countries have already taken this step. In Switzerland, Spain, and Denmark, applying for a new identity card is sufficient.