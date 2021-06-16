Terry Butcher has urged England to maintain its emphasis on Scotland, which he describes as “dangerous.”

Former England captain Terry Butcher believes Gareth Southgate’s team must forget about their winning start to Euro 2020 and concentrate solely on defeating Scotland, a “dangerous enemy.”

On Sunday, the Three Lions won their first European Championship match for the first time in their history, as Raheem Sterling’s goal secured a 1-0 victory over World Cup semi-finalists Croatia.

Southgate was overjoyed to bring a smile to the faces of England fans throughout the country, but he stressed the necessity of his players being hungry in order to avoid becoming “a bit soft” against Scotland.

Steve Clarke’s men are coming off a 2-0 setback to the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, which Butcher believes makes them an even stronger threat at Wembley on Friday evening.

He told the PA news agency, “I think Scotland will be a formidable enemy – they always are, even more so now because they’ve lost the first game.”

“They’ll be disappointed that they lost the first game because there wasn’t much of a difference between the teams except from finishing.

“I felt they looked fine, decent, and they’ll surely give England a run for their money on Friday.

“England must forget about Croatia and everything else because this game will take care of itself; it is England-Scotland on its own merits.”

Southgate’s comments about pressing the reset button after beating Croatia in the Group D opening were echoed by Butcher, an ex-England international and Scotland coach.

The former defender said, “Tremendous minds, great minds.” “Enjoy it, park it, and then get ready for a game unlike any other you’ve ever seen.

“Yes, there will be less supporters than usual, which is a sadness for the players because the people make these matches incredible. Whatever the outcome, they make these matchups unforgettable.

“You’d always be aware of Scotland games; they always stand out in your mind because of the tremendous excitement of the game, both on and off the field.

"However, England must match that and what England has to offer.