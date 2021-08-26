Terrorism Threatened At Kabul Airport, According To Western Nations.

As thousands of people scramble to reach a dwindling number of evacuation aircraft, Western governments cautioned their citizens to leave the immediate vicinity of Kabul airport due to a terrorist threat.

Since the hardline Islamist Taliban movement gained control of Afghanistan on August 15, about 90,000 Afghans and foreigners have departed the country via the US-led airlift.

Huge crowds have gathered at and around the airport, with some foreign nations canceling flights ahead of President Joe Biden’s deadline of Tuesday to stop the evacuations and withdraw the US forces in charge.

Biden and his aides highlighted a “acute” terrorist danger from the Islamic State’s regional division as one reason for the strict deadline this week.

On Thursday, the US administration and its allies upped the stakes even higher by issuing a series of synchronized and precise advisories advising individuals to avoid the airport.

The US State Department advised anybody at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate to leave immediately, citing undisclosed “security dangers.”

According to Australia’s foreign affairs department, there is a “ongoing and very high threat of terrorist assault.”

“Do not fly into Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. If you’re near the airport, get to a safe place and wait for further instructions.”

A similar warning was issued by London, which added, “If you can safely leave Afghanistan by other means, you should do so immediately.”

The Islamic State’s Afghanistan-Pakistan cell has carried out some of the bloodiest strikes in recent years in both countries.

It has massacred citizens in mosques, temples, public squares, and even hospitals in both countries.

The gang has attacked Muslims from faiths it considers heretical, such as Shias, in particular.

Despite the fact that both IS and the Taliban are hardcore Sunni Islamist terrorists, they are adversaries and fight each other.

From their first tenure, which ended in 2001 when the US invaded because they provided shelter to Al-Qaeda, the Taliban have promised a kinder kind of leadership.

Many Afghans, however, are concerned about a return of the Taliban’s harsh interpretation of Sharia law, as well as violent retaliation for cooperating with foreign forces, Western missions, or the former US-backed administration.

Women, who were primarily barred from school and employment and could only leave the house with a male escort, are particularly concerned.