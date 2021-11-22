Terence Crawford’s Real Challenge With Canelo Alvarez Isn’t Inside The Ring, Errol Spence Is.

Terence Crawford is hell-bent on taking his career to the next level, no matter what it takes.

Crawford’s desire to emulate Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s amazing run that saw him become the undisputed welterweight champion drove him to his welterweight bout against Shawn Porter.

“In one way, Canelo influenced me.

Crawford said in a press conference before the fight, “He did what he wanted to do in that division.” “He wanted to be unquestioned, and he made sure that he did it within a year.” To me, that’s impressive.” “That gives me drive to go out there and get these big fights that everyone wants to see,” he continued. “And perhaps, down the future, I’ll be able to do the same thing and become the undisputed welterweight champion.” What’s more intriguing is that “Bud” doesn’t just want to repeat Alvarez’s feat. Aside from that, he’s set his sights on a dream match with the Mexican superstar.

“Look at Floyd Mayweather; he didn’t get any credit,” the American told ESPN. “They wanted Floyd to fight at 160 pounds against GGG. Then it’s on to Canelo.” Crawford, unexpectedly, was able to take the first step toward his aim, stopping Porter via TKO to improve his unbeaten record to 38-0.

Fighting Alvarez, on the other hand, will not be as simple as it appears.

While Crawford is currently one of the finest boxers in the world, he would need more than just a perfect record and his name to entice Alvarez, who is unlikely to return to middleweight as he pursues a move up to cruiserweight.

Crawford is also no Floyd Mayweather when it comes to marketing. As a result, given that Top Rank Promotion is no longer participating in his business, it will be difficult for the American to reach an arrangement with Alvarez’s entourage as well as the sport’s governing organizations.

Crawford has long been irritated by Top Rank CEO Bob Arum’s failure to obtain a bout against Errol Spence Jr., another 147-pound champion.

Crawford is willing to fight Spence on his own, as he is determined to do it sooner rather than later.

Crawford remarked after defeating Porter, "Bob [Arum] couldn't get me the [Errol] Spence fight while I was with him." "How are you going to get me the Spence bout if I'm not with you?"