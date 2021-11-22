Terence Crawford demonstrates his elite status by retiring Shawn Porter via TKO.

Terence Crawford’s fame soared after he forced Shawn Porter’s camp to call the fight off in the tenth round, winning his first significant welterweight victory.

Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, has been a mainstay at 147 pounds for a long time, but this fight versus Porter is his first big battle–a highly-publicized bout that the boxing world had been waiting for.

Many have questioned his legitimacy as a champion because he had yet to face a competitor on par with the division’s greats, and Porter was the stumbling block he needed to overcome in order to legitimate his reign.

As ESPN pointed out in July, facing Porter was a “quantum leap in competitiveness” for Crawford, and he had a lot to show.

Crawford, by all accounts, shattered expectations and outperformed the former two-division welterweight champion.

Crawford was comfortable trading shots with Porter after he discovered his range and angles of attack, and he rocked the 2007 Golden Gloves champion many times.

In the fifth round, famous champion Andre Ward, who was working in the commentary booth at the time, praised Porter’s strategy of restricting Crawford’s attacking opportunities.

“Right now, [Shawn] Porter is fighting a beautiful fight. Ward remarked during the broadcast, “Being athletic, using his hand speed, using volume, roughing up Terence [Crawford] on the inside right now, shifting rhythms.”

Crawford’s body shot in round eight, though, would be the game-changer.

In the tenth round, Porter’s aggression was turned against him as the southpaw strafed his opponent with lead right hooks and rapid body blows.

Crawford got Porter going in for a combination and down him 30 seconds into the round for the first knockdown of the night, followed by the fight-ending combination a few moments later.

Crawford’s abilities were extensively praised by Porter in the post-fight in-ring interview, giving him the credibility he had long desired.

The Akron, Ohio native later declared his retirement from the sport, capping a 13-year career that included a 31-4-1 record, with four losses coming in title fights.

Crawford has a lot of options for his next fight after his outstanding performance.

Yordenis Ugas, the WBA welterweight champion, might be next if he can defend his championship against Eimantas Stanionis in a mini-tournament that the Cuban has since won.