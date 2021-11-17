Terence Crawford claims he has the potential to be as big as Canelo Alvarez.

Terence Crawford has been dissatisfied with the way things have gone for him recently.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez had an incredible year, winning three major fights in the super middleweight class, including his most recent victory over Caleb Plant, establishing him as the undisputed champion.

Alvarez’s other boxing world champions are ecstatic about his achievements, as one might anticipate.

Manny Pacquiao, the world’s only eight-division champion, has even declared that “boxing is in fantastic hands” with Alvarez, who is now officially retired.

Crawford, the WBO welterweight champion, saw nothing spectacular about Alvarez’s victory.

“Bud” said to Sky Sports that Alvarez is where he is now because he was fortunate enough to be given the huge battles he required.

Crawford stated that all his fellow champion had to do was win, which he did.

Crawford said of Canelo’s incredible run this year, “He (Alvarez) is clearly doing things differently than me because he is able and capable of accomplishing those things.” “In the last year, he’s fought four times.” He has established himself as the unchallenged leader.” “Right now, he’s getting all of the fights he wants,” the American continued. “I’m afraid I haven’t been able to.” Crawford has struggled to find a world-class opponent since his dramatic TKO victory over Kell Brook last year, with all of his potential title fights being ruined in some way.

The unbeaten welterweight champion had long wished to fight with the famous Pacquiao, but the latter was forced to retire after a shocking loss to Yordenis Ugas.

Crawford could’ve also had the opportunity to show why he’s the best welterweight in the world now by fighting Errol Spence Jr.

A showdown between the two American champions, however, never materialized for whatever reason.

Despite this, Crawford is optimistic that he will succeed in the same way as Alvarez did.

“Watching Canelo’s run has been frustrating,” the 34-year-old said. “However, I will have what is meant for me.” Everything happens for a reason, and I believe my moment has finally arrived.” Crawford is due to face Shawn Porter this weekend, and he is confident that a victory over his countryman will kickstart his comeback.

“I feel like I’m already there,” he declared, “but I have to show it to the world, and it all starts with [Shawn] Porter.”