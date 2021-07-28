Tensions between the United States and Russia are being discussed in a business-like manner.

The US and Russia held business-like and meaningful discussions in Geneva on Wednesday, their second attempt in as many months to bring stability to a tense relationship.

The closed-door meetings were a follow-up to last month’s summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden, which was also conducted at the Swiss diplomatic hub, and which both described as productive despite rising tensions on numerous fronts.

Wendy Sherman, the US Deputy Secretary of State, and Sergei Ryabkov, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, spoke mostly about arms control — an area in which Biden has demonstrated a readiness to engage with Russia – and agreed to meet again in September.

“I would describe the atmosphere of the meeting as very down to earth, very business-like, and extremely focused,” Ryabkov told reporters, according to Russian news agencies.

The talks were “professional and serious,” according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

In a statement, he said, “We remain dedicated, even in times of crisis, to preserving predictability and decreasing the risk of armed conflict and the threat of nuclear war.”

During a visit to Brussels on Thursday, US officials will advise NATO partners on the discussions, he said.

Wednesday’s conversations, according to a senior State Department source, were “extremely broad-ranging” rather than particular, but working groups will meet to assess progress.

“This conversation was really about topics that relate to or give rise to the fear of nuclear weapons being used in a crisis or conflict, or that threaten to destabilize the bilateral relationship,” the official told reporters.

The meetings, according to Ryabkov, will enable Russia to “see how serious our US colleagues’ thinking is in terms of having a concentrated, active dialogue in strategic stability.”

“I would not increase the bar of expectations,” he added.

The Biden administration renewed the New START accord with Russia on decreasing nuclear arsenals shortly after taking office, even as it promised to put more pressure on Moscow in other areas.

There are tensions between the two countries on several fronts, with Washington accusing Moscow for a wave of cyberattacks that Russia claims responsibility for.

Biden accused Putin on Tuesday of disseminating “misinformation” in order to sabotage the 2022 US congressional elections.

The US president stated, “It’s a clear breach of our sovereignty.”

Putin has a “serious dilemma” since he is “sitting on top of a nuclear-weapons-only economy,” according to Biden. “He realizes he’s in serious trouble, which is a good thing. Brief News from Washington Newsday.