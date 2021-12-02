Tennis Players Support WTA’s ‘Bold’ Suspension of China Events Due to Peng.

Tennis stars backed the WTA’s decision to halt tournaments in China due to concerns about Peng Shuai, as calls for other sports to follow suit became louder on Thursday.

The decision was made after the women’s tennis tour’s head expressed “severe doubts” about Chinese player Peng’s safety after she accused a Communist Party boss of sexual assault.

Steve Simon, the chair and CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association, reaffirmed his demand that China undertake a “full and transparent investigation – without censorship” into Peng’s claim that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli “forced” her into sex.

Some of tennis’ biggest stars, including men’s number one Novak Djokovic and women’s tour founder Billie Jean King, immediately backed the WTA’s decision to cancel tournaments in China, including Hong Kong.

Because China is one of the WTA’s most important markets, it may cost the organization hundreds of millions of dollars.

The WTA’s stance was described by Djokovic as “extremely daring and very courageous,” while King, a 12-time Grand Slam singles winner, tweeted that the WTA is “on the right side of history.”

Martina Navratilova, a tennis legend, issued a direct challenge to the International Olympic Committee, writing on Twitter, “so far I can barely hear you!!!”

In February, China will host the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“Steve Simon and the WTA have taken a courageous position by putting principle above profit and standing up for women globally, especially Peng Shuai,” Navratilova said.

Pam Shriver, a former tennis player who is now a well-known pundit, advised other organizations to follow the WTA’s example.

“Will other human rights, athletic, cultural, and political organizations join and partner with WTA?” the American enquired on Twitter.

“It’s a difficult path, but it’s the right one.”

For the past month, the 35-year-old Peng, a Wimbledon and French Open doubles champion, has been the subject of intense international concern.

She went missing for over three weeks after alleging on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, that Zhang, now in his 70s, pressured her into sex after a years-long on-again, off-again romance.

Her complaint, which she made on November 2, was promptly removed from China’s Internet, and her charges, as well as online debates about them, are still being banned. Zhang has so far remained silent.

Peng’s allegations against him marked the first time that China’s #MeToo movement had reached the ruling Communist Party’s highest levels.

The accusation was then rebutted in an email purported to Peng, and she was later photographed at a tennis event in. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.