Tennis Odds for the US Open: Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty Are Players to Watch.

The U.S. Open will begin soon in Flushing Meadows, with several players hoping to defy the odds and defeat clear favorite Novak Djokovic to another grand slam, while Ashleigh Barty is the person to beat in the women’s tournament.

Following his sixth Wimbledon triumph, Djokovic is a 5-7 favorite to win the final Grand Slam of the year in New York, according to premier oddsmaker Betway.

Daniil Medvedev is currently the second favorite at 4-1, down from 7-1 after Rafael Nadal withdrew due to injury, to deny Djokovic yet another trophy.

Then there’s Alexander Zverev, one of the game’s brightest prospects, with odds of 6-1. With the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer away, the 24-year-old was out at 10-1 at the start of August, but his odds have improved.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (9-1) and Matteo Berrettini (9-1) are two potential outsiders at the US Open (18-1).

Andy Murray, on the other hand, is 50-1 to win his fourth grand slam and second US Open, despite the Scot’s continued struggles to recover from his ailments.

This year’s Wimbledon winner Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka lead the women’s outright betting, with the former a small favorite at 4-1.

At the age of 23, Osaka, who did not compete at Wimbledon, is 9-2 to win her fifth major slam.

Aryna Sabalenka is 10-1 to win the crown, although the two frontrunners appear to be considerably ahead of the field.

Meanwhile, Bianca Andreescu and Iga Swiatek are 12-to-1 outsiders, and Heather Watson of the United Kingdom is a long shot at 150-1.

“It’s difficult to look beyond Novak Djokovic at the US Open, particularly following his 20th grand slam win at Wimbledon last month and the absence of leading challenger Rafa Nadal,” a Betway spokeswoman stated.

“Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, for example, will have opposing viewpoints, but the world No. 1 is the clear and apparent favourite in the betting at 5-7.

“A lot is anticipated of Naomi Osaka, who is 9-2 and looking to add to her growing number of wins, as well as Ashleigh Barty, who won Wimbledon.”