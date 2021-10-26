Tennis News: Actress from ‘Army Of The Dead’ Admits To Being A Big Fan Of 2021 US Open Runner-Up.

Tennis is a sport that Ana de la Reguera, a veteran actress, like because it is a sport she began when she was still a child.

In reality, she has been keeping track of big tennis tournaments, including the US Open. Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, as well as rising teen talents Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu, are among the athletes she admires right now.

In an exclusive recorded telephone chat with Filipino journalist Brian Yalung for the Star Talk podcast, the “Nacho Libre” star expressed her love for the sport.

“I am a tennis fanatic. It’s my favorite sport, and I pay close attention to all of the competitions. I’m a huge supporter. “I play whenever I have the opportunity,” de la Reguera stated.

“At the US Open, there was this 19-year-old Latina named Leylah Fernandez. Both she and the English girl (referring to Raducanu) were 19 years old. There’s also Naomi Osaka. I am completely enamored with the next generation. Serena Williams is one of my favorite actresses. I’ve been playing tennis since I was a kid.” De la Reguera was even more taken aback when he learned that Fernandez is of Filipino descent.

“I believe they’re looking for her as a Filipina or Latina, right?” That’s incredible. “I like how her parents are both incredibly supportive,” she exclaimed in astonishment.

Fernandez, on the other hand, is currently enjoying some time with her family. On Sunday, October 25, her father Jorge shared a video and photos of her enjoying fun with her sisters on social media.