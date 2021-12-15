Tennis legend predicts Djokovic will win another Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic is expected to have another huge year after a stunning 2021.

The “Big Three” of men’s tennis, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal, have dominated the sport for years.

Many have concluded that the three is on par in terms of overall excellence as a result of their accomplishment. Dmitry Tursunov, the coach of World No. 7 Anett Kontaveit, is not one of them.

According to Tursunov, Djokovic is the only one of the three who will win another Grand Slam championship in the future.

Federer and Nadal, on the other hand, will not be able to match “The Joker’s” triumph.

“It’s difficult for me to believe Novak [Djokovic] will not win another Grand Slam,” Tursunov told Tennis World USA. “He’ll set a new record for most wins; it won’t be an issue for him.” Given his age, style of play, and physical condition, Roger [Federer] has a very little chance of winning another Major.” “Rafa’s game is too energy-intensive; he treats every game as if it were the last,” he added. “This is a disadvantage, given his age and health.” The former ATP great backed up his allegation by stating that Federer and Nadal’s domination allowed Djokovic to devise strategies to defeat them.

“The three are complementary,” he concluded. “Thanks to Federer and Nadal, Djokovic has developed into such a powerful player.” He looked for ways to get around them and depended on physical training. Right now, he looks like a triathlon, and he’s really meticulous.” Djokovic had surpassed Federer and Nadal this year, winning three Grand Slams and only losing in the US Open final.

With a new perspective and strategy, the Serbian is looking forward to another memorable year in 2022.

“I was born with a more defensive style of play and the ability to cover the entire court, and I leaned on those defensive talents a little too much at times.” “One of the aims I have currently in my career is to be more aggressive,” Djokovic told La Gazzetta della Sport last month.

The famous Australian Open, which will be held in Melbourne in January 2022, will be the first major tournament of the year.

Despite the fact that the tournament is less than a month away, Djokovic’s participation has yet to be confirmed due to his vaccine story.

The immunization status of the 34-year-old is still unknown.