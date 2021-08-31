Tennis’ Highest-Paid Players in 2021: How Much Did Roger Federer and Naomi Osaka Make?

The list of the highest-paid tennis players for 2021 includes Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Serena Williams, who will not be competing in this year’s U.S. Open in New York City. The highest-paid tennis players earned the following amounts in the previous year.

While winning tournaments can bring in millions of dollars, each athlete on Forbes’ list of the top-five highest-paid tennis players made more money off the field last year than on it. The sport’s best names have taken use of their celebrity to win rich endorsement deals and collaborations with companies like Nike and Lacoste.

According to Forbes, the five highest-paid tennis players in 2021 and how they got their riches are shown below.

Rafael Nadal is a tennis player from Spain.

Rafael Nadal, 35, is known as the “King of Clay” because of his excellent performance on clay courts. He is regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. His achievements have helped him build a net worth of $200 million.

In the past year, the Spanish superstar, who is presently ranked No. 5 in the world by the Association of Tennis Professionals, earned $4 million in tournament prize money and $23 million off the court, totaling $27 million in earnings.

Novak Djokovic is a tennis player from Serbia.

Novak Djokovic, a Serbian tennis player, won his 20th Grand Slam championship at Wimbledon in July, tying Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The 34-year-old athlete, who is now rated No. 1 in the world, has a net worth of $220 million. In the last 12 months, he is believed to have earned $8 million on the court and $30 million off the court, totaling $38 million.

Serena Williams is a tennis player from the United States.

Serena Williams, who holds the record for the most Grand Slam victories with 23, has acquired a stunning fortune over the course of her career and is currently believed to be worth $210 million.

The 39-year-old earned $1.8 million in on-court earnings and $40 million in off-court deals to her already vast fortune, totaling $41.8 million.

Naomi Osaka is a Japanese tennis player.

Naomi Osaka, who has a net worth of $25 million, has risen quickly in recent years to become one of the most well-known and well-paid tennis players in the world, despite the fact that she is just 23 years old.

Despite falling in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics, she was the face of the marketing campaign for the event.

Over the last year, Osaka earned $60.1 million from tournaments and $55 million from off-court deals, totaling $5.1 million.

Roger Federer, No. 1

Top of the world’s highest-paid tennis players. Brief News from Washington Newsday.