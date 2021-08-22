Tennis betting odds for the US Open in 2021, as well as players to watch in the Grand Slam tournament.

There will be no shortage of intriguing storylines for bettors at the next Grand Slam.

On the men’s side, Novak Djokovic is the favorite to win the 2021 U.S. Open. The road to the championship for the women isn’t quite as obvious.

The big favorite to win the year’s last Grand Slam is Novak Djokovic. The women’s betting favorite is Naomi Osaka, but the distance between her and the next challenger isn’t nearly as wide.

Djokovic has been declared the odds-on favorite, which means he has a greater chance than the rest of the field to win the US Open. Djokovic is favored by -140 at FanDuel Sportsbook. At +550, Daniil Medvedev is a distant second.

Djokovic is seeking to become only the sixth tennis player in history to win all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year, after winning the Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon. Last year, Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open after hitting a line judge in the throat with a tennis ball during his fourth-round match.

Due to a wrist injury, Dominic Thiem, the winner of the 2020 US Open, will not be able to defend his title. After losing to Thiem in last year’s final, Alexander Zverev has +850 odds to win the 2021 US Open.

Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam championships in men’s tennis history with his victory at Wimbledon. Because of a foot issue, Nadal is out for the year, while Federer will be out for several months due to a third knee operation.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is +1100 to win the men’s U.S. Open, is the only other player who isn’t regarded a long shot.

Four men have odds of more than +2400. In the women’s field for the 2021 U.S. Open, 11 players have odds of +2200 or greater.

With +410 odds, Osaka is the favorite. She won the tournament both the previous year and this year.

Osaka began the year with a victory at the Australian Open. She pulled out of the French Open after one match and did not compete at Wimbledon to focus on her mental health.

As the world’s number one player, Ashleigh Barty is barely ahead of Naomi Osaka. With +650 odds, Barty is considered Osaka’s top competition after winning her second career Grand Slam at Wimbledon.

Due to COVID concerns, Barty will not compete in the 2020 US Open.

The world’s No. 3 player, Aryna Sabalenka, is in third place with +900 odds. Sabalenka has two singles and doubles titles to her name. Brief News from Washington Newsday.