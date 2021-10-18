Tennessee must prohibit fans from throwing trash at Ole Miss players and pay the SEC $250,000.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) said Monday that the University of Tennessee must identify and prohibit any fans who threw garbage during Saturday’s game against the University of Mississippi (“Ole Miss”). A $250,000 fine will also be imposed on the school.

Tennessee supporters protested a call during the game by tossing debris onto the field at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, earning the punishment. Due to the flying debris, Ole Miss players were forced to leave the field, and the game was substantially delayed. More than a dozen arrests and almost 50 ejections were reported by the conclusion of the night, according to police.

In a statement, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said, “The disruption of Saturday night’s game is reprehensible and must be replicated on any SEC school.”

To avoid a repeat of the incident, Tennessee was also instructed to improve its game management processes and alcohol availability policies. The SEC said it will not suspend Tennessee’s authority to sell alcohol in the stadium at this time, but it may reconsider if the institution fails to achieve the stated requirements.

“Today’s actions are consistent with the control entrusted to the SEC office by the membership, including the financial penalty and the evaluation of alcohol supply,” Sankey stated. “We will take advantage of this opportunity to remind each SEC member of the need of maintaining a safe atmosphere, despite the high level of competition that occurs each week.” “We will also reengage our membership in a more thorough assessment of the alcohol availability policy to examine further measures for the sale and regulation of alcohol while maintaining a suitable environment for college competition,” Sankey added.

Tennessee’s quarterback completed a pass near to the first-down mark on fourth-and-24 late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. Tennessee fans exploded in rage as the refs spotted the ball just short of the first down.

Trash began to rain down on the field from the stands, with the majority of it coming from Neyland Stadium’s student section. During the ruckus, ESPN appears to have filmed Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, a former Tennessee coach, being hit with a golf ball.

Tennessee’s cheerleaders retreated to the locker room when Kiffin and his teammates departed the sideline.

