Tendayi Darikwa has signed a new contract with Wigan Athletic.

Tendayi Darikwa, a defender for Wigan Athletic, has signed a two-year contract with the Sky Bet League One team.

In January, the 29-year-old Zimbabwe international joined Latics on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

Last season, the right-sided player was a critical member of the Latics team that avoided relegation, appearing in 26 league games.

Darikwa told Wigan’s website, “I’m happy to be back here at the football club.” “I had a great time in the second half of the previous season.

“We’ve been talking for a few weeks now, and I’m excited to get back into it. I want to restore this football team to its former glory.”

In his career, Darikwa has made over 200 league games, including stints with Chesterfield and Burnley.

“I think he’s a terrific signing,” Wigan manager Leam Richardson said. I’ve clearly worked with Tendayi for a number of years, and he gives a sense of serenity to the group.

“A footballer has two personalities. There’s one on the field and one in the locker room, and Tendayi excels in both, in my opinion.”