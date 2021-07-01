The Washington Newsday

Tendayi Darikwa has signed a new contract with Wigan Athletic.

0
By on Sports

Tendayi Darikwa has signed a new contract with Wigan Athletic.

Tendayi Darikwa, a defender for Wigan Athletic, has signed a two-year contract with the Sky Bet League One team.

In January, the 29-year-old Zimbabwe international joined Latics on a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest.

Last season, the right-sided player was a critical member of the Latics team that avoided relegation, appearing in 26 league games.

Darikwa told Wigan’s website, “I’m happy to be back here at the football club.” “I had a great time in the second half of the previous season.

“We’ve been talking for a few weeks now, and I’m excited to get back into it. I want to restore this football team to its former glory.”

In his career, Darikwa has made over 200 league games, including stints with Chesterfield and Burnley.

“I think he’s a terrific signing,” Wigan manager Leam Richardson said. I’ve clearly worked with Tendayi for a number of years, and he gives a sense of serenity to the group.

“A footballer has two personalities. There’s one on the field and one in the locker room, and Tendayi excels in both, in my opinion.”

Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply